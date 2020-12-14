Krios (GIG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $508.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Krios has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $508.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00151418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.64 or 0.00862988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00198970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00457096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00157118 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

