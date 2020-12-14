Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $79.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.80.

KRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 45.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 268,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 543.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,997 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 34.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $84.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.13 and a beta of 1.69. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $88.56.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

