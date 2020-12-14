Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,882 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.84% of Koppers worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Koppers by 28.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 198,337 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 771.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 41,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 37,121 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $26.50 on Monday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.