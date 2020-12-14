KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. DNB Markets upgraded KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut KONE Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KNYJY opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.