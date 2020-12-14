KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) versus Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Critical Survey

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air France-KLM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Air France-KLM 9 4 1 0 1.43

Profitability

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air France-KLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A Air France-KLM -38.76% -678.23% -16.49%

Risk and Volatility

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air France-KLM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.04 $501.76 million N/A N/A Air France-KLM $30.46 billion 0.08 $324.80 million $1.06 5.71

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air France-KLM.

Summary

Air France-KLM beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

