Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 39,384 Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) by 46.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,384 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Shares of GLDI stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.