Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after buying an additional 158,622 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,158,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,203,000 after buying an additional 42,631 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 41,982 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS stock opened at $351.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.21.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $1,903,737.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $592,933.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.45.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

