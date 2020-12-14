Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $561,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,134,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 461,695 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock opened at $209.35 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.