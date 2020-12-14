Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $534,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Southern by 1,658.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 24.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,233 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 150.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after purchasing an additional 669,801 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,565 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $60.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

