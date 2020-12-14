Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ford Motor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ford Motor by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959,199 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527,341 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1,314.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of -225.50 and a beta of 1.24. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

