Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $90.52 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.