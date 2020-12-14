Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,420 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 54,194 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05.

