Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 13,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.69.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $1,733,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,718,503.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $3,006,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 923,934 shares in the company, valued at $231,519,381.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,634 shares of company stock worth $36,641,953 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW opened at $309.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -112.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $315.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

