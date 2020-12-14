Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of KFFB opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 96.29%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

