Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) & International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Financial Analysis

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kentucky Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kentucky Bancshares and International Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and International Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $59.77 million 1.99 $13.15 million N/A N/A International Bancshares $647.23 million 3.48 $205.10 million N/A N/A

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares 19.69% 9.63% 0.99% International Bancshares 28.55% 7.99% 1.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of International Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Kentucky Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of June 30, 2020, the company had 188 branch facilities and 284 ATMs serving 88 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.