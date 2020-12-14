Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

KELYA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $871.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

