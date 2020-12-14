Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of VIAC opened at $35.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.