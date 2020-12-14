Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 231 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 28.6% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 10.7% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,084 shares of company stock worth $95,886,486. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $609.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.90 and its 200 day moving average is $362.17. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $654.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,588.52, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.34.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

