Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,173,000 after buying an additional 396,845 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,666,000 after buying an additional 278,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,854,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,935,000 after buying an additional 126,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $207.20 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $209.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.36.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.