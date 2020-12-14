Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $203.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.