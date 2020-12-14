Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 344.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $412.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MUX. ValuEngine raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

