Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 502.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.9% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 78,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

KRG stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 215.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

