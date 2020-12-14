Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 123,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

