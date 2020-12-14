Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period.

Shares of PJUN opened at $29.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

