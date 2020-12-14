Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 977 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 167.9% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 64,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

