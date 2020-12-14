Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,752 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $88.30 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $90.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.