Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $178,629,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,921,000 after buying an additional 291,469 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after buying an additional 240,891 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $375.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.12.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.