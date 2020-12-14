Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

CAT stock opened at $179.29 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $183.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

