Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 547 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

