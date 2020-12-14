Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $91,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,440,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

