Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 630 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 630 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in American Express by 170.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Express by 95.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,724,000 after buying an additional 2,719,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Express by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after buying an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV increased its position in American Express by 345.6% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after buying an additional 622,038 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

NYSE AXP opened at $120.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

