Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,543 Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,783,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,404,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KJUL opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.12. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $26.00.

