Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,306 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 204,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 151,700.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

