Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,398 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $82.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $82.65. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.