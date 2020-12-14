Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,300 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,880 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,210,000 after buying an additional 6,933,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after buying an additional 2,999,951 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,777,000 after buying an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,253,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,104,000 after buying an additional 183,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $56.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

