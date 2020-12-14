Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mirova bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AutoZone by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $71,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,155.30 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,267.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,144.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1,160.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

