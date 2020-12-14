Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 668 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 45,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $160.61 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.73 and a 200-day moving average of $139.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

