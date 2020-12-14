Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 400 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $201.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.80. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $148.90 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

