Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.20.

KSU opened at $196.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.19.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 8,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

