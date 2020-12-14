JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

JST stock opened at €40.45 ($47.59) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.71 million and a PE ratio of 137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. JOST Werke AG has a one year low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a one year high of €40.75 ($47.94). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.89.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

