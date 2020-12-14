Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) & AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Financial Comparison

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) and AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and AGC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1 3 2 0 2.17 AGC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. AGC pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AGC pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGC has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and AGC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1.90% 17.09% 3.93% AGC 2.05% 2.35% 1.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and AGC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $20.87 billion 0.54 $436.65 million $1.39 25.60 AGC $13.93 billion 0.52 $408.80 million $0.37 17.31

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than AGC. AGC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS beats AGC on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates 441 supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner, including 16 Pingo Doce & Go supermarkets; and 38 cash and carry stores and four platforms under the Recheio name in Portugal. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; Bem-Estar stores; and petrol stations, as well as offers clothing, shoes, and accessories to adults' and children's under Code and Spot brands. Further, the company operates 22 kiosks and coffee shops under the Jeronymo name; and 23 chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; the purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of pharmaceutical, orthopedic, and health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; and provision of economic and accounting, business portfolio management, investment management, and financial services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. is a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos, SGPS, S.E.

About AGC

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows. It also provides glass substrates used for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; synthetic fused silica glass, synthetic quartz crystal, silicon carbide, CMP slurry, through glass Vias, high refractive index glass, DOE diffuser, glass ceramics substrate, optical planar device, IR cut filter, aspherical glass and molded lens, micro lens array, and fly eye and condenser lens products; polycarbonate and optical sheets, thin sheets, and films; and glass frits and paste, as well as glass substrate for semiconductor packaging, and other electronic materials. In addition, the company offers cover glass for smartphones and tablet devices; glass substrates for photovoltaic devices and touch panels; specialty glass; extra clear float glass; transparent conductive oxide glass for a-Si type solar module; and ultra-thin glass for electronics devices. Further, it provides chlor-alkali, polyurethanes, fluoro, and specialty chemical products; high thermal insulation ceramics wall for furnaces; and ceramic beads, sputtering targets, abrasion resistant ceramics, alumina cement, engineering fine ceramics, and ceramics molding agent for 3D printers. Additionally, the company engages in the digital signage on glass, copper clad laminate, and plastic optical fiber businesses; and gas and solvents, and life Science business. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

