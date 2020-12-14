Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Biogen by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after acquiring an additional 566,347 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in Biogen by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after buying an additional 340,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Biogen by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after buying an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 30,336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 210,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,659,000 after buying an additional 209,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $241.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

