Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in IQVIA by 17.5% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 337,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 71.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 41,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

IQV opened at $167.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $180.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,596,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,790 shares of company stock valued at $20,982,795 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

