Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $68.38.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.