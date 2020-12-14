Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,776,000 after purchasing an additional 72,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after acquiring an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McKesson by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,981 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK stock opened at $174.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.55 and a 200-day moving average of $157.09. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.