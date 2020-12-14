Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €160.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €168.00 ($197.65).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €140.10 ($164.82) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.25. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €186.84 ($219.81). The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

