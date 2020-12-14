Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €22.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €14.60 ($17.18) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.50 ($20.59).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

