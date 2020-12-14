Jacobs & Co. CA Has $214,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

COP stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

