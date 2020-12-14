J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $152.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.57 and a beta of 0.55. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $189.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.42.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

In related news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $810,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 507.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

