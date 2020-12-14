iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 32.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock opened at $152.88 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $151.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.56.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.